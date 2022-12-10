Cloudy skies. High 54F. Winds light and variable..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: December 10, 2022 @ 3:36 am
One person died after their vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer in Newberry County, the state Highway Patrol announced early Saturday.
The crash happened at 8:40 p.m. Friday on S.C. Highway 39 near Brannon Road, about a mile south of Chappells.
A 2018 Ford pickup truck heading north crossed the centerline and collided with a southbound 2018 Freightliner tractor-trailer, Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said.
The Ford driver, a 68-year-old from Cross Hill, was taken to Newberry Hospital where they died, Ridgeway said. Their name had not been released.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 40-year-old from Lexington, was injured and taken to an area hospital, Ridgeway said.
