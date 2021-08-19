A woman’s body was found in her vehicle Thursday afternoon in Coronaca, according to Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox.
The 41-year-old woman, whose name the Index-Journal has chosen not to publish, was found unresponsive at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday in a vehicle in the parking lot of KJ’s Market at 3353 Highway 72/221 East, Cox said in a news release.
Cox said he does not suspect foul play, but the manner and cause of her death are still under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.