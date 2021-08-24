A death discovered Tuesday morning is being investigated as a homicide, Coroner Sonny Cox told media just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office was asked to check on a county employee at about 8 a.m. Tuesday after he didn't arrive at work, Sheriff Dennis Kelly said. Cox said 50-year-old Jonathan Pressley Wells was found dead at the residence.
Because Wells was a county employee, the State Law Enforcement Division was asked to investigate the death as an impartial. The Greenwood County Coroner's Office is also investigating the death.