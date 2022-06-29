Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable..
Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 29, 2022 @ 3:58 pm
Abbeville County Coroner Mark Dorn named the man who died Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 28 Bypass near the intersection of Highway 72.
The man has been identified as 33-year-old John Mathew Tyler of Anderson. Tyler's family, who live in Habersham County, Georgia, was notified.
The state Highway Patrol is investigating.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.