Jarvis Johnmichael Evans, 40, of Enoree, died while in custody Friday morning at Laurens County's Johnson Detention Center after deputies arrested him and booked him into the jail, according to a news release from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
Patti Canupp, chief deputy coroner in Laurens County, released Evans' identity shortly after 3 p.m., following notification of family. She said the cause of death has not been determined yet and that an autopsy took place Friday morning.
Deputies arrested Evans at a residence on Beaverdam Church Road near Enoree following a call about someone causing a disturbance. The release said he was booked into the jail on charges of breach of peace and resisting arrest, but while at the jail he had a medical emergency.
Deputies gave him aid until EMS staff arrived and took him to an area hospital, where he died shortly afterward, the release said. Deputies called the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate his death, which is standard procedure for any in-custody death.
