Authorities are investigating after an inmate died Thursday morning at the Abbeville County Detention Center.
The Abbeville County Coroner's Office was contacted at 9 a.m. about a death at the jail, Coroner Mark Dorn said in a media release.
Abbeville police had arrested a 59-year-old man Wednesday night on a charge of driving under suspension. He was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday morning, Dorn said. EMS was notified and life-saving measures were attempted.
The man's name was not immediately available.
Abbeville County Sheriff Ray Watson said jail staff had spoken with the man minutes before he was found on the cell floor. He had been up and asked an officer about making a phone call; she went to a lieutenant's office and when she returned a few minutes later she found the man on the floor.
Watson said a nurse was able to get the man sitting up in a chair and spoke with him, but he showed signs of having a medical emergency. Deputies called 911 to get an ambulance out, which escorted him to the Abbeville Area Medical Center where he died.
The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office, State Law Enforcement Division and Coroner's Office are investigating.