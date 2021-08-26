A Greenwood County employee found dead after he didn't show up for work died of blood loss, Coroner Sonny Cox said Thursday.
The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office was asked to check on a county employee at about 8 a.m. Tuesday after he didn’t arrive at work, Sheriff Dennis Kelly said Tuesday. Cox said 50-year-old Jonathan Pressley Wells was found dead at the Augusta Circle residence.
Wells was an EMT for 26 years.
Because Wells was a county employee, the State Law Enforcement Division was asked to investigate the death as an impartial agency. The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office is also investigating the death.