Sun and clouds mixed. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..
Mostly clear. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low around 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 2:04 pm
Greenwood County authorities respond Wednesday morning to a Hodges residence.
Deputies and the Greenwood County Coroner's Office responded Wednesday morning to a residence in Hodges.
Greenwood County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Josh Hood said deputies were at the residence to conduct a welfare check in reference to a missing person report. No foul play is suspected.
Share your news tips and story ideas with us.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.