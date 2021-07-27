Divers found a body in Lake Greenwood during the search for a missing boater, but officials have not yet publicly identified who died.
A boater didn't resurface from Lake Greenwood after jumping from a pontoon boat Saturday afternoon. A group of people on the boat others called 911 at about 4:30 p.m., and officials from the state Department of Natural Resources, Greenwood County Sheriff's Office and county EMS helped search for them.
At about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Laurens County Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp confirmed that officials had recovered a body from the lake. The person's identity was not immediately available for release.
DNR dive teams searched the area the boat was last at since Saturday. On Tuesday, DNR officers took the person who was operating the boat Saturday back out onto the lake to mark the area they were at before calling 911. Divers have searched the area between the Grand Harbor community on the Greenwood side and Skippers On Lake Greenwood in Cross Hill.
Divers were joined by a cadaver dog from the Richland County Coroner's Office, DNR area spokesman Greg Lucas said.