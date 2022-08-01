Aerofoam plans to bring $11.5 million and 50 jobs to Abbeville.
The company, a subsidiary of family-owned international firm Hira Industries, announced plans to establish its United States headquarters and operations in Abbeville County.
Aerofoam USA produces high-quality, sustainable thermal insulation and AeroSound acoustic solutions for residential, commercial and industrial buildings, according to a news release from the state Department of Commerce. The company specializes in closed-cell thermal insulation materials for condensation control in air conditioning, refrigeration and chilled water installations, as well as reducing thermal losses in heating and plumbing systems.
With a firm commitment to sustainability, the products are free from dust, fibers and asbestos, and have zero ozone depletion impacts.
“Abbeville County is proud to welcome Aerofoam USA to our community. Our strong workforce, geography and quality of living make Abbeville County one of the most attractive rural communities in the Southeast for business and residents. We’re excited to embark on this journey with Aerofoam USA and everything the future holds for our partnership," Abbeville County Council Chairperson Billy Norris said.
The company will be located at 43 Commerce Drive. It will be Aerofoam's first operation in North America. The company will manufacture nytril buthene rubber (NBR) for thermal acoustic products utilized in HVAC-R systems, mechanical applications, transport, packaging and more – along with products used by original equipment manufacturers.
Operations are expected to be online by May 2023.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project, according to the release. The council also approved a $600,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Abbeville County to assist with costs related to the project.
“Aerofoam USA's decision to establish its first U.S. operation and create 50 new jobs in Abbeville County is a significant win for one of our state’s rural communities. We look forward to a long and successful relationship between Aerofoam USA and South Carolina,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.
Mark Warner, the executive director with the McCormick County Economic Development, gives congratulations to the Abbeville County Council, the county director and Jane Hannah, along with the Abbeville County Economic Development board. It truly is a team sport, along with utility co-ops.
He started work on it started in January when he joined the Abbeville County Economic Development Board. County officials, however, had been working on for years.
The spec building fit Aerofoam's needs and workforce with skillsets they were looking for transportation networks, reliable utilities and utility rates, he said.
“I think, No. 1, it’s going to be a construction project, because they’re going to expand the spec building. Long-term, they have acquired additional acreage in industrial park,” Warner said. “If they follow through what they’ve done in other countries, I would expect more expansion here.”
“We’re happy to have them join the community and look forward to working with them moving forward here to make their efforts successful,” he said.
The city is pleased that the company is locating to county, said Mike Clary, Abbeville's community development director. City officials are glad to do anything it can to make city as business-friendly as possible. Clary also lauded the work done by Hannah and Warner in bringing Aerofoam USA to the area.