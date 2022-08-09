Columbia man dies 2 days after wreck in Clinton From staff reports Aug 9, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 28-year-old Columbia man died after a motor vehicle rollover Aug. 2 on Highway 72 in Clinton, the Laurens County Coroner's Office said Tuesday.Tavarus K. Barksdale died from his injuries Thursday at Spartanburg Medical Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lakelands Connector New Book: The Forgiven Sinner Aug 2, 2022 IBSC names new 2022 Leadership Award recipient Aug 2, 2022 Dual enrolled college ‘time traveler’ jumps to head of class Aug 2, 2022 Dual enrollment graduate plans early to attend medical school Aug 2, 2022 Latest News +2 New judge to serve on Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas +15 FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now? +2 'El Jefe' the jaguar, famed in US, photographed in Mexico +2 Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing 8/9 -- Pandemic Brought More Woes for Kids Prone to Headaches Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood man found guilty of meth traffickingGreenwood police make arrest in June 19 slayingGreenwood man dies in Sunday crashGreenwood house fire leaves one deadDonalds man dies in Abbeville County wreckGreenwood woman facing felony DUI charge in Saturday wreckGreenwood man's history shows multiple run-ins with police before fatal shootingSolicitor: Man gets prison term for fondling teens at Ware Shoals parkGreenwood man faces kidnapping, sexual conduct chargesGreenwood elementary teacher faces assault charge after classroom incident State News In dry California, salty water creeps into key waterways Florence firefighter dedicated to helping people in need Some South Carolina Republicans pause at abortion ban brink Upstate teen raises chickens for her summer business Judge to decide if firing squad or electric chair is cruel CNN News The incredible story of how triplets separated at birth reunited At 85, R.B.G. loves being 'notorious' CNN visits Russian 'troll farm' from indictment Amazon HQ2: who really wins?