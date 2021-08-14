After nearly four decades of public service in Greenwood city and county alone, County Council Chairman Steve Brown died Friday night.
Brown was being treated at MUSC in Charleston prior to his passing, and family had sought prayers and support for him in the days following a medical procedure.
The Greenwood County native spent the 1970s working for the Upper Savannah Council of Governments, then as a roving administrator for five cities before becoming city administrator in Laurens. He returned to Greenwood in 1981 to take the role of assistant city manager before being appointed city manager in 1985.
Brown would remain Greenwood city manager for more than 23 years, until his retirement in 2009. Even in retirement, Brown didn't shy away from his role as a public servant. In 2010 he took a role as interim city manager for Cayce, staying there until the start of the following year.
In 2012 he ran for Greenwood County Council's District 5 seat, ousting nearly 20-year incumbent Patrick Moody. He was elected chairman unanimously two years later.
"Mr. Brown was a mentor for me. He came to council with years of experience. He was thoroughly immersed in local government and the work," said County Council Vice Chairman Chuck Moates. "I was like a sponge. I listened to what he had to say and watched how he conducted himself."
A fair man with no political agenda, Moates said Brown's only goal was to serve the public interest. His entire career served as a learning experience for those around him, Moates said.
"He taught me so much in the years that I had the pleasure of serving with him," said Councilman Theo Lane.
When Lane was frustrated over an issue or had questions about a process of government, Brown had the institutional knowledge to explain the decades of history and perspectives informing modern matters.
"I've known Chairman Brown for many years and have done many projects with him in the community, and in doing so I've found him to be a committed and dedicated person concerned about the needs of the community, the needs of the employees in both city and county and also concerned about county council as well," said Councilwoman Edith Childs. "I just found him to be a genuine person with good ethics. Thank you to a role model for this community — Steve Brown."
Childs said Brown will be sorely missed. He never kept his feelings about matters secret, but his professional demeanor helped steer council through the years, Childs said, reminiscing about jokes he'd tell and the way he'd get council back on track afterward.
Councilman Robbie Templeton said out of respect for the Brown family's privacy, at this time he would defer to other council members' comments.
He was a gentle giant, said Councilwoman Melissa Spencer. A distinguished man, he tempered his professional demeanor with a kindness and genuine care that always stood out.
"I admired his boldness. Even amidst everything going on in his community and the world, he had the boldness to stand up for what's right," she said.
Coming in as the newest member of council, Spencer said she had some anxieties and fears about her new role. Brown welcomed her and embraced her perspectives on council. She said at a county council meeting near Thanksgiving last year, she made eye contact with Brown and he gave a wry wink and smile before handing her a candy cane. Ever since, she said he always had that wink and a piece of candy ready to share at meetings.
"It made it easy to communicate and not be so afraid of the new assignment placed on my life to represent the county," she said. "It's hard finding the words to express it. I was shocked and saddened at his unexpected loss."
Councilman Mark Allison said he's known a lot of professionals in many different fields, but he's never worked with anyone with the integrity, knowledge and professional qualifications Brown had.
"A large number of the people of Greenwood County probably don't have any idea the positive impact and contributions Steve Brown has made to Greenwood," said Councilman Mark Allison. "People who have worked around him are all aware of it, but most citizens probably have no idea.
"I will go ahead and warn whoever takes his place, they have some mighty big shoes to fill," Allison said.