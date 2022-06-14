Jacqueline F. Brown defeated Tamala J. White in the McCormick County Council District 5 Democratic primary Tuesday night.
Brown received 167 votes to White’s 105.
Brown will not face Republican opposition in November’s general election as no candidate filed to run.
“We’re very appreciative of all folks who came out to vote and supported us in this primary,” Brown said. “We’re looking forward to continue working with county council and other groups and agencies in order to continue to move the county forward in all areas.”
Brown said during her campaign that she wants to look at ways council can support what’s already in the county, and encourage those who are there to stay.
She said infrastructure is always an issue with counties that don’t have a large tax base. In the leadup to the primary, she said the county needs to work on helping get utility bills down. He touted herself as effective at promoting and supporting tourism, and she’d like to see the county add more overnight accommodations for tourists.
Brown, who is retired from the local school district, has served as a McCormick County School Board member and chairperson; chairperson of the South Carolina Commission for the Blind; member of the Upper Savannah Council of Governments; program coordinator at McCormick Arts Council; director of McCormick County Literacy Association; Gold Rush Festival chairperson; Red Cross chairperson; S.C. Heritage Corridor board; and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.