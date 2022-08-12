Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: August 12, 2022 @ 10:15 pm
Greenwood County deputies responded Friday night after violence erupted at the Greenwood jamboree.
Law enforcement is at Greenwood High School after violence erupted during Friday's jamboree.
After a melee near the concession stand, fans rushed onto the field and players tried to leave in a chaotic scene that ended the contest between Emerald and Ware Shoals, with the Vikings up 6-0.
A number of people were handcuffed and put into Greenwood County Sheriff's Office vehicles and deputies asked those at J.W. Babb Stadium to leave.
This is a developing story.
