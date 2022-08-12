Law enforcement respond to Greenwood jamboree
Greenwood County deputies responded Friday night after violence erupted at the Greenwood jamboree.

 GREG K. DEAL | INDEX-JOURNAL

Law enforcement is at Greenwood High School after violence erupted during Friday's jamboree.

After a melee near the concession stand, fans rushed onto the field and players tried to leave in a chaotic scene that ended the contest between Emerald and Ware Shoals, with the Vikings up 6-0.

