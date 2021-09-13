A boater is recovering after being flown to a hospital Saturday when his boat struck a trestle on Lake Greenwood, according to officials.
The boat wreck happened at about midnight when a single occupant in a 21-foot fiberglass Monterey struck the trestle, said Greg Lucas, Upstate spokesman for the state Department of Natural Resources. The man operating the boat was apparently knocked unconscious because a fisherman found him and the boat at about 7:30 a.m. and called 911.
County officials told the fisherman to hook up to the boat and bring him to shore, Lucas said. The fisherman brought the man to shore near Bridge Point Road, where first responders had him airlifted to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital. Lucas said the man was still recovering Monday afternoon, with injuries to his head and face.
DNR officials are still investigating the cause of the wreck.