A BB gun brought to school by a student was found at Greenwood High School on Wednesday, according to Greenwood School District 50.
The BB gun was unloaded and no students or staff were threatened, according to a statement sent by the district.
“School administration and law enforcement began immediately investigating the report,” the district's statement reads.
During that investigation, it was found the student was in possession of the weapon.
“The student was charged by law enforcement and will be disciplined in accordance with school board policy,” the district said.
The student rights and responsibilities policy for the district states that the consequence for a high-schooler in possession of a BB gun is five days of out-of-school suspension or recommendation for expulsion and law enforcement involvement.