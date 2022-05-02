Traffic fatality

One person died after a vehicle overturned at 1:19 a.m. Monday in Greenwood County, according to the state Highway Patrol.

The Greenwood County Coroner's Office identified the driver as 40-year-old Jabacus Kawanza Culbreath of Batesburg.

A 2012 Dodge pickup truck was heading north on Airport Road when it went off the right side of the road, struck a bridge guardrail and overturned, Cpl. Joe Hovis said.

Culbreath died at the scene of his injuries.

Tags