High 87F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 2, 2022 @ 11:27 am
One person died after a vehicle overturned at 1:19 a.m. Monday in Greenwood County, according to the state Highway Patrol.
The Greenwood County Coroner's Office identified the driver as 40-year-old Jabacus Kawanza Culbreath of Batesburg.
A 2012 Dodge pickup truck was heading north on Airport Road when it went off the right side of the road, struck a bridge guardrail and overturned, Cpl. Joe Hovis said.
Culbreath died at the scene of his injuries.
