Six years later and police are still trying to answer the question: what happened to Rhonda Gail Kelley?
Kelley disappeared in November 2016 and on the anniversary of her being reported missing, authorities are still searching for answers.
Updated: December 5, 2022 @ 4:55 am
“It’s one of those cases where it’s very unfortunate because the lifestyle Ms. Kelley was living at the time of her disappearance brought her in contact with a lot of different individuals so it’s hard to track down those individuals,” Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said.
Kelley’s case, he said, is probably the largest case file the police department has and was the first file he laid eyes on when he became interim chief.
“We want everybody to kind of take a look at it – put a fresh set of eyes on it. We’ve interviewed several people. I wouldn’t say people of interest, but people that can help try to track where her last locations were — that’s probably the most difficult part,” he said.
The police department continues to follow leads that come in no matter how big or small. Chaudoin said they are not going to close the case until they know what happened to Kelley.
“If that’s next year or five years down the road, there’s people out there who know exactly what happened. It’s not like nobody knows. Somebody knows and it’s just a matter of getting that little bit of information that takes us to the breaking point to be able to solve her case,” he said.
Kelley was 45 when she was last seen on Nov. 23, 2016. The Index-Journal previously reported that a friend reported Kelley missing to police nearly two weeks after she was last seen near Gage Street and Tanyard Avenue.
Chaudoin said Kelley was also known to hang out in the Taggart and Milwee Avenue areas.
When Kelley disappeared, she was described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing around 105 pounds with blue eyes and light brown hair. A Facebook page, facebook.com/FindRhondaKelly, and a tip hotline were created for the case in 2017. Anyone who has a tip can call the hotline at 864-942-8464 or call 864-942-8484 to be connected to an investigator.
Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter
@KellyWriter1993.
