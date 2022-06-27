Authorities searching for two missing girls in Abbeville From staff reports Jun 27, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bloodhounds are searching near Sunset Drive and Hodge Street in Abbeville for two girls who were reported missing overnight.Abbeville Police Chief Ron Bosler said Monday morning the girls likely sneaked out of the house and officers are treating this as a runaway case.At this time, police are not releasing the names of the girls. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lakelands Connector Greenwood High School senior gets head start on college Jun 21, 2022 Monies raised for Folds of Honor Jun 21, 2022 PTC campus director ‘couldn’t ask for a better team’ Jun 21, 2022 Classmates celebrate 50th high school reunion Jun 16, 2022 Latest News Jerry O'Connell buys special gift for Rebecca Romijn to mark 15th wedding anniversary Dolph Lundgren marrying next year Pink tells fans who support abortion ruling to never listen to her music again Summer Walker pregnant with second child +11 Supreme Court's abortion ruling sets off new court fights Most Popular Articles ArticlesTraffic stop leads to arrest of Greenwood manDispute leads to man being shot at Burger KingGreenwood man faces attempted murder chargeGreenwood man charged with attempted murderGreenwood authorities investigating Sunday morning homicideGreenwood PD asking for public's help in Sunday homicideAppellate court upholds Greenwood man's murder convictionMotorcyclist dies in Greenville hospitalGuest column: Says letter contained false biblical informationTraffic stop leads to arrest of Greenwood man State News SC lawmakers to consider $53M in vetoed local projects SC runoffs: GOP education race; Democratic US Senate nod SC Republicans are set to further restrict abortion post Roe GOP unity? Some aim for reconciliation after tough primaries SC Democrat seeks age limit for 'geriatric' politicians CNN News TAKE A LOOK AT THIS WEEK! 2 pulled from the water in Jamaica Bay, Queens This SoCal business developed a system to reuse water as a way to fight the drought Mystery wolfman-like creature spotted near Texas zoo, and officials can't figure out what it is