Updated: August 30, 2022 @ 2:43 pm
Abbeville County deputies are investigating a death that happened Monday night.
Coroner Mark Dorn said his office responded to 68 Lusk Drive at about 9:30 p.m. to a traumatic death. Authorities were initially called about a fight.
Dorn said the victim’s name is being withheld at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting.
