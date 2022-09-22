Partly cloudy. Hot. High near 95F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Mainly clear. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: September 22, 2022 @ 1:52 pm
The driver of an ATV died Thursday morning after a crash about 2 miles south of Ware Shoals, according to the state Highway Patrol.
At about 5:35 a.m., a southbound 2020 Polaris ATV on Morgan Road went off the right side of the road and struck trees, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.
The driver died at the scene.
The driver was identified by the Greenwood County Coroner's Office as 25-year-old Dakota James Edwards of Shirley Road, Hodges.
