Actor Bo Hopkins, who spent time in Ware Shoals, dies From staff reports May 28, 2022 BO HOPKINS Stage, film and television actor Bo Hopkins, who was born in Greenville and spent part of his youth in Ware Shoals, died early Saturday.Hopkins died at 1:35 a.m. at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, California. He was 80.Hopkins had been hospitalized since May 9 after suffering a heart attack, his wife, Sian, told The Hollywood Reporter.He played the character Joe Young in "American Graffiti" in 1973, a film in which Ron Howard starred. He teamed up with Howard for a Netflix film in 2019.Hopkins and Howard have a long history. Hopkins appeared in an episode of "The Andy Griffith Show" during the 1960s, a television sitcom on which Howard played the iconic Opie Taylor.Among Hopkins' early feature films is "The Wild Bunch" in 1969. He had recurring roles in television, including "The Rockford Files" and "Dynasty."Hopkins got started in acting through community theater and summer stock. After a move to Hollywood, he won a scholarship to acting school."Greenwood is very close to my heart and I wear my Clemson T-shirt around L.A.," Hopkins said in a 2019 interview with the Index-Journal. "I'm a big Clemson fan."Hopkins appeared in more than 100 film and television roles. In addition to his wife, Hopkins is survived by two children, Matthew and Jane.Harley Funeral Home in Greenwood is handling arrangements, which have not yet been announced.