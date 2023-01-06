An Abbeville pharmacy has agreed to pay $275,000 after 46 bottles of cough syrup went unaccounted for.
Savitz Drug Store, at 815 W. Greenwood, agreed to pay the amount to resolve allegations it committed recordkeeping and dispensing violations of the Controlled Substances Act. The store did not admit to wrongdoing.
The joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, state Department of Health and Environmental Control and the U.S. Attorney’s Office began in March of last year when a routine inspection by DHEC found the drug store couldn’t account for 22,056 milliliters of promethazine with codeine.
Authorities said the pharmacist in charge of Savitz did not safeguard the Controlled Substance Ordering System login and password, which resulted in a pharmacist using the system to order controlled substances at least 100 times. The government also alleged that the store’s failure to maintain controlled substance records and oversight allowed a pharmacy technician to divert 46 bottles of promethazine with codeine from Savitz over a three-month period.
Promethazine with codeine is a cough syrup that can be used as the main ingredient for a drink known as “Lean” or “Purple Drank,” according to a Department of Justice press release. The effects can result in a woozy or swooning euphoria, consistent with the effects of opioids.