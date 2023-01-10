A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable..
A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 10, 2023 @ 7:09 pm
Authorities respond Tuesday to a crash near the intersection of Highway 72 and Mill Road.
An Abbeville man died in a midday wreck Tuesday, according to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.
Coroner Sonny Cox said 26-year-old David Ray Weichmann died from his injuries at the scene.
The wreck happened near S.C. 72’s intersection with Mill Road, which is near the Abbeville County line
Weichmann’s 2014 Ford pickup truck, which was heading west along S.C. Highway 72, crossed the eastbound lanes and struck a few trees at 12:29 p.m., Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.
The state Highway Patrol is investigating.
