Abundant sunshine. High 86F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 17, 2023 @ 2:17 pm
A computer-generated bomb threat is what prompted Abbeville County School District to place its schools on lockdown Thursday morning.
The district posted a message to parents and guardians on Facebook explaining the situation.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Share your news tips and story ideas with us.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.