A 70-year-old man died after a fall while hunting, the Abbeville County Coroner's Office announced Monday.
Abbeville County EMS, Abbeville Search and Rescue, and Abbeville County firefighters helped find the hunter, Robert Morgan of Taylors, who was about a half-mile into a wooded area off Highway 72 near Circle B Drive, Coroner Mark Dorn said in an email to media. The coroner's office was contacted at roughly 1 p.m. Saturday.
Dorn said foul play was not suspected. He characterized the fall as accidental.
"We are praying for this family and encourage all hunters preparing for the upcoming season to make sure family and friends know your location," Dorn said.