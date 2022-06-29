Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: June 29, 2022 @ 4:38 pm
Authorities think cellphone use might have lead to a deadly crash Wednesday morning.
Abbeville County Coroner Mark Dorn said 59-year-old Jefferson Arnold Moss died at the scene of the crash, which happened before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at 62 Highway 72 West.
In a release, the Coroner's Office said Moss used his cellphone at 7:14 a.m., then again at 7:20. The first call into Abbeville County E-911 reporting the crash was 7:23 a.m.
"This is a tragic accident that could have been avoided," the release said. "Texting or cell phone use during the operation of vehicle can have devastating consequences."
State Highway Patrol, which is investigating, has not released details about the crash.
