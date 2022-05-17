Abbeville County voters overwhelmingly rejected a bond referendum for a slate of school construction projects in Abbeville County School District, according to unofficial vote counts.
The “no” votes for the $55.7 million referendum on the ballot Tuesday totaled 2,640, or 82.6% of voters opposed the referendum.
The board of trustees approved a referendum seeking to build new classroom wings at both Abbeville and Dixie High Schools, as well as new kitchens, cafeterias, gymnasiums, locker rooms and tracks at both. The referendum also included funds for “additions, improvements and repairs” at the Abbeville Career Center.
The ballot had two questions. The first asked about the academic wings, cafeterias, kitchens and the work at the career center.
If voters approved those projects, they could then vote to allow the gyms, tracks and locker rooms.
There were 556 voters who voted yes to the first question. There were 536 yes votes to the second question and 2,590 voted no to the second question.
Provisional ballot counts were not included in Tuesday evening’s report.
Superintendent Mason Gary said he’s “certainly disappointed but people have spoken and it is what it is.”
He said the problem the district faces is there is still a need for academic space with buildings 70 years old and others 50 years old. Typically a district would have repurposed buildings or demolished them, he said, but the district is sending kids back in there.
Board chairperson Brad Evans said he thinks the district and board put together a great option using recommendations of contractors, builders and architects.
“The biggest thing we had wanted from two years ago was to get it to the voters and let the voters decide,” he said.
He said there’s a severe facilities need predominantly at the two high schools.
“We’re going to continue,” he said.
“Tomorrow the sun will come up and we’ll continue — the district will continue education children and continue doing what they do best and I think the board will continue to support the administration in their efforts.”
