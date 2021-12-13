Rhonda Gail Kelley disappeared in November 2016, and since then police haven’t had much to go on.
Kelley was 45 when she disappeared, last seen Nov. 23, 2016 near Gage Street and Tanyard Avenue. A friend reported her missing to Greenwood police nearly two weeks after she was last seen.
The search started with boots on the ground, and expanded nine months later when police received help from the State Law Enforcement Division. SLED provided its behavioral science team people who study patterns and habits, and analyze statements for meaning. This was intended to help point the investigation in the right direction, but as the years went on there was still no sight of Kelley.
Even now, police routinely get occasional tips about Kelley’s whereabouts, said GPD Public Information Officer Jonathan Link. Investigators follow up, but so far no tip has panned out.
“They keep this as an active case, but obviously at this point it’s something they have to work on when they have time,” he said.
Most of these tips are third or fourth-hand information. Link said what they hear the most is a tip one person heard from a second person, who then overheard it from another person. These tips tend to be about locations where she might be found, or things that might have happened to her.
“Oftentimes, it’s not real information,” he said. “The problem is there’s usually not a way to track it down and follow where the tip really comes from.”
When officer get information they try to notify people who were close to Kelley, but Link said she didn’t have much immediate family to contact.
When Kelley disappeared, she was described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing about 105 pounds, with blue eyes and light-brown hair. Investigators started a Facebook page, facebook.com/FindRhondaKelly dedicated to the investigation, although many of the posts to the page now are from friends or acquaintances sharing their thoughts and words for her in her absence.
The police department also set up a dedicated tip hotline for the case in 2017. It’s still active, and tipsters can call 864-942-8464 to submit a tip to an investigator.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.