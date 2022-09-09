Highway 246
Buy Now

One of the next Capital Project Sales Tax projects to get started is the widening of Highway 246.

 JAMES HICKS | INDEX-JOURNAL

Greenwood County is getting $38 million from the state to fund the expansion of S.C. Highway 246 South, according to a news release.

On Thursday, members of the State Transportation Infrastructure Bank voted unanimously to award the $38 million grant for the county's widening project. The planned widening is part of the 2016 Capital Project Sales Tax, which designated $12 million of CPST funds for the estimated $50 million expansion.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags