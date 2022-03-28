Mostly clear. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: March 28, 2022 @ 10:24 pm
Three people have been taken into custody by the Greenwood Police Department following a chase Monday evening.
According to the Greenwood Police Department's Facebook page, officers attempted to stop a vehicle possibly involved in a shooting. When the vehicle failed to stop, a pursuit began.
During the pursuit, the vehicle struck a home on Florida Avenue and the individuals inside the car ran. Officers were able to apprehend the three and take them into custody.
Nobody was injured and more information will be released when available.
