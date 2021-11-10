More than 200 employees were suddenly out of work this week in Laurens County, as the bakery Muffin Mam closed two months before expected after filing for bankruptcy.
The 215 employees received letters earlier this week saying the company would close on Jan. 7, according to Laurens County Development Corporation President and CEO Jonathan Coleman. On Tuesday, though, the company closed and the employees were out of work.
The company filed for bankruptcy, Coleman said, and a bank froze the company's assets and ordered staff to vacate the plant. Bankruptcy documents list the company as owing about $5.9 million to more than 180 creditors.
Coleman said he hasn't heard word from anyone with the company, and Laurens County was not alerted to the closure or bankruptcy proceedings — he learned about the closure when he read a news story online.
"It's a bad situation for the employees, and we're working on setting up a job fair for them," he said. "There's a lot of companies in the county hiring, so we've got to match them up with those jobs."
The Muffin Mam Inc. is a Simpsonville-based bakery that launched its Laurens County plant in 2019. Located in the Hunter Industrial Park off of Interstate 385, the 100,000-square-foot facility represented an estimated $18.8 million investment when it was announced.
Representatives from the company were not immediately available for comment, and Coleman said there was no one at the plant Wednesday morning. The attorney listed in the bankruptcy filings, Harrison Penn, did no immediately respond to a call to his office. The documents list Todd Littleton as the company's CEO.
According to the company's bankruptcy filing, it entered into Chapter 7 bankruptcy at about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. Chapter 7 allows the sale of certain property from a debtor to distribute the proceeds to their creditors.
The bankruptcy documents listed nearly 200 creditors, and said the company had at most $50,000 in assets and between $1 million and $10 million in liabilities.
In total, the company listed about $5.9 million in unsecured claims debtors have against Muffin Mam. "Priority" debts included $51,816 owed to the Greenville County tax collector, more than $68,000 due to the Laurens County tax collector and $194,152.23 to the IRS.
Among the company's 180 "nonpriority" creditors, Muffin Mam owed more than $600,000 to economic research company Atlantic Corporation, about $591,000 to Hardman Distribution and more than $447,000 to JWC Environmental.
According to the company's website, it started as a small bakery opened in 1990 by Stephanie Crowley in Greenville. After Crowley's death in 2014, the business was sold to the private equity firm Azalea Capital