Two people were injured, with one flown to a Greenville hospital after a head-on wreck Tuesday morning in Greenwood County.
The wreck happened at 7:50 a.m., on S.C. Highway 10 near Wells Road, said state Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt. A 51-year-old man from McCormick in a 2014 Lexus sedan was heading west on Highway 10, while a 51-year-old Columbia woman in a 2012 Honda Civic was driving east on the highway.
Bolt said the Lexus crossed the centerline, striking the Honda head-on. The drivers were the sole occupants of each vehicle, and while the drivers wore their seat belts, both were injured. The man was taken by EMS to Self Regional Medical Center, but the woman was flown to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, Bolt said.
Bolt didn't know the drivers' conditions.