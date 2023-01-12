About 1,000 Duke Energy customers in Greenwood County were without power as of 11:15 p.m. Thursday, down from a high of more than 2,200 after a storm blanketed the area in rain, wind and tornado warnings, according to the company's online outage map that recorded 33 outages in the county.

The largest outage in the county, centered near Hodges, had affected 1,474. Power to that community has since been restored.

A lineman trims tree branches off power lines on Deadfall Road in north Greenwood County.

Tags