About 1,000 Duke Energy customers in Greenwood County were without power as of 11:15 p.m. Thursday, down from a high of more than 2,200 after a storm blanketed the area in rain, wind and tornado warnings, according to the company's online outage map that recorded 33 outages in the county.
The largest outage in the county, centered near Hodges, had affected 1,474. Power to that community has since been restored.
Theo Lane, Duke Energy district manager for government and community relations, said local crews will work through the night, with 50 support personnel traveling to Greenwood in the morning. He anticipates power will be restored to all customers by midafternoon Friday.
The National Weather Service received reports that trees were down in the Hodges area and the Greenwood County Airport recorded wind gusts of up to 75 mph.
In Greenwood County, the state Highway Patrol's realtime traffic page indicated power lines were down on U.S. Highway 25 near U.S. Highway 221 and trees were in roadways at Deadfall Road East near Cokesbury Road and Dendy Bridge Road near Rockhouse Road. Abbeville County saw a tree down on Johns Creek Road near Klugh Road.
The Deadfall Road was the big spot, Duke Energy lineman Brandon Hall said. He and Jonathan Wood took a break after working on lines at the intersection of Deadfall and North Acres roads.
At least five good-sized trees were downed by the storm. Crews at the site spliced wires around the spots damaged by the trees, he said around 9:15 p.m. Hall estimated that crews might be finished with their work around Deadfall Road by 10:15 p.m.
Crews with Duke and Pike Electric Corp. will work through the night and into Friday, he said. Pulling out an outage map on the Duke Energy website, he showed where outages and damages were located. Damage reached in Laurens County and stretched as far as Bradley.
"I knew something was coming, but I didn't know how bad it would be," Hall said.
A stretch of Deadfall Road was covered with tree limbs and branches. At least one house had a tree fall nearby and a lineman took a chainsaw to a mass of tree limbs that collapsed on electrical wires.
It was an interesting sight for Porter Garner who lives in the area and had arrived just as crews started working on the site.
"They secured the area real quick. This is a busy road," he said.
His house had no power, which is why he was sitting in his truck, watching the show. Garner said his first reaction to the site of all the damage was "it'll be at least Friday morning before we get power back."
One of his concerns was a neighbor, a 100-year-old woman who lives alone. Garner said he saw a vehicle with red lights flashing head to her home.
"That gives you a good feeling," he said.
"I'm just proud of the way law enforcement handled everything. This could have been a bad situation," Garner said.