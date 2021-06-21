An Abbeville man died late Sunday night in a single-car wreck along Keowee Road, officials said Monday.
Daverio Myrell Walton, 29, died at the scene after the car he was driving ran off the road, rolled and ended up upside down in the woods, Abbeville County Coroner Mark Dorn said in a news release. Three people in the car were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, he said.
The wreck happened at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Keowee Road, near Bell Road, state Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones said. Walton was driving a 2014 Chrysler 300 east along Keowee Road in Iva when the car went off the left side and hit a fence and an abatement. The car rolled before eventually stopping on its roof.
Walton wasn't wearing a seat belt, Jones said. Highway Patrol and the Abbeville County Coroner's Office are investigating.