March is Women’s History Month, and it’s a time when women look to other women who have paved the way to success in their private lives and careers.
“Breaking the glass ceiling” is a phrase often associated with women who have achieved a high level of success, sometimes in roles that are traditionally dominated by men.
The Index-Journal talked to four women who have been pioneers or have achieved high levels of success and asked them to tell their stories to help inspire other females to see pathways to personal achievement at the highest levels.
Learning from your mentorsHope Rivers is the first female president of Piedmont Technical College. In fact, there are just four female technical or community college presidents in South Carolina.
“I’m still very excited and humbled by the opportunity to be groundbreaking in this particular role as a female president,” said Rivers, who became president in January.
She said females in top roles often pay close attention to work-life balance, which can be particularly important in leading a college.
“I think for me — and I think the research actually proves it — that sometimes a female CEO, in general, understands the importance of work-life balance in a different way,” Rivers said. “That doesn’t mean that males don’t understand it. It’s just different. We understand the role of being mom and caretaker to parents, if that’s needed. We’re also trying to monitor and determine what’s going on at work. So, when we see other people, males or females, trying to balance the same thing, we get it. It immediately clicks. We understand that they’re trying to balance everything.”
Parking for an expectant mother might be something a female leader would immediately recognize as something vital, Rivers said.
“That doesn’t mean that a male CEO doesn’t think it’s a big deal,” Rivers said. “He just might not think about it. So, those are little things, for me, here at Piedmont Tech, we want to make sure we see that and that our students and faculty and staff know that we see them.”
Rivers doesn’t see roadblocks being a major obstacle for women if they view them in the right way.
“Barriers become mentors, because, some of the times, when you’re kind of going up the ladder, you’re looking at, and for, people who have done it,” Rivers said. “When you don’t have that many examples and you don’t have that many mentors sitting our there, who are females, that becomes a barrier and you can start to feel like, No. 1, it may not be achievable, or, No. 2, there’s a feeling of isolation, like you’re doing it by yourself.
“That’s a huge barrier for women to kind of get past. I think in terms of recognizing your mentor, or your support system, doesn’t have to look at exactly like you, is something you have to grapple with and get to that point where you realize that we are a team. We’re going at this as a team, and your support system doesn’t have to be all CEOs.”
Rivers’ mother was a major role model in her life because she was able to work outside the home and still maintain a structured home life.
“As I grew older, there became a sense of appreciation for how much balance she offered,” Rivers said.
The president of PTC said she admires Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama, and she listens to their podcasts and pays close attention to what they say.
Rivers’ advice to other women is “be persistent. Keep going,” she said. “There are going to be stumbling blocks in the road. We’ve all stumbled. We’ve all had to reset. And that’s OK. I would encourage them to not give up.
“If they are interested in becoming the CEO of whatever business, keep going. Push. The other thing that I would say is, be mindful of the fact that your mentors, they might not look exactly like you. And that’s OK. Don’t let that stop you. They may be very different from you. And that’s OK, as well. You can still find nuggets of wisdom in folks who have been on this journey before you.”
Pioneers can be unassuming Nancy Suttlemyre never set out to make a political statement. She realized the Rotary Club of Greenwood was an all-male club, but she wasn’t looking for an opportunity to change that.
Suttlemyre was very familiar with the club, having done work on its behalf for her boss, who was a member.
“I was very interested in the club,” Suttlemyer said, “because of what I learned about it from him. So, I was fully aware of the services rendered in many facets of the community, and held the Rotary in very high esteem.”
Suttlemyre said that, if you look at the history of it, the Rotary club was organized as a men’s fellowship group.
“It was established as a men’s club, and that had endured for years and years,” said Suttlemyre, who, at the time, worked for Harper Brothers, an office supply company.
In May 1987, in a battle that began in California, the United States Supreme Court ruled that women could not be excluded, “creating a policy statement for any Rotary club that was to admit qualified women,’ Suttleymyre said.
With the court’s ruling, other states began to pursue female members in order to avoid additional legal fights. In November 1988, the Rotary Club of Greenwood began to look for female members.
“I was very honored when I was approached with the consideration of being the first female to be invited to join the club,” Suttlemyre said. “I was aware of some of the opposition in the local club — that some of the men were very opposed to bringing females in — and some were welcoming the opportunity.”
Suttlemyre said she was very nervous about going into the role after she was approached.
“I realized it was going to happen sooner or later,” she said. “And I appreciated that I was the first to be considered.”
In 1988, the Rotary Club of Greenwood had 174 members — all men. Suttlemyre thought there were going to be three additional women who would be inducted with her.
“I was escorted to the club by a friend, Dr. Ted Morton, and as we arrived, I looked around the room, and I was looking to see if the other three were in the room,” Suttlemyre said. “When I was called up to the podium, I realized I was the only woman in the room. In spite of the anxiety level, I found a very welcoming group of professional men.”
She was immediately followed by the three women she expected to see the night of her induction.
“The Rotary clubs found that women could be a great asset,” Suttlemyre said. “Not because they are women, but because they wanted to be Rotarians and serve. I don’t think gender has anything to do with being a Rotarian, at this point. Most women, like myself, don’t consider themselves women in Rotary, but as Rotarians.”
Suttlemyre received immediate assignments and later was on the board of directors. She said women who followed her were excited to help in different facets of the community.
“It did break the barrier, there is no question about that,” Suttlemyre said. “I was very honored to be the person who was designated to break that barrier. It was not to be the first woman in Rotary. It was to be a part of an organization that I had recognized that was committed to community and to the development of our children.”
Suttlemyre said her being part of Rotary opened many doors for the company she worked for and helped build new relationships with companies coming into the community.
“I felt like it was a great way to elevate the work that I did in the community,” she said. “But I did welcome the opportunity to open the door (for other women).”
Encouraging
the next generationKristin Manske has been the chief executive officer of Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital for the past six years. Before that, she was the director of therapy operations for Spartanburg Rehab Institute.
Manske, who has a doctorate in physical therapy from Daemen College in New York, said that, throughout her career, she always tried to advance herself and was always looking for the next challenge.
“Becoming a CEO of rehab facility was nothing I imagined myself to do,” Manske said. “I think, in this day and age, more women are becoming leaders in the community. When I moved to Greenwood, I felt that was evident here. I joined the Chamber of Commerce board, the Rotary board, and really got involved in the community. I feel like there are really strong leaders in Greenwood County. I’m very comfortable being a leader here.”
Manske said a woman’s success should only be limited by her level of drive and initiative.
“Times have changed,” Manske said. “It’s just not the man who goes to work. It’s the woman. Statistics are showing that women are the head of households and are the bread-winners for the family.”
Manske said women shouldn’t let themselves be limited by roadblocks.
“I think if you promote yourself as a confident woman, and show leadership skills, other people will recognize and respect that,” Manske said. “They want strong leaders, not because you are a male or a female.”
It’s a lesson she’s sharing with her 14-year-old daughter.
“I always encourage her to be interactive and take the leadership roles if you’re going to join a club,” Manske said. “You want to be one of the leaders. You don’t want to be one of the followers in the group. I just encourage the younger women to put themselves out there and demonstrate their confidence, and that they will be able to achieve things.”
Women have a part
in everythingAnne Parks, owner of Parks Funeral Home in Greenwood and a state representative, said, “Women have a part in everything. I don’t think it’s one particular thing women have an interest in. I think that women have a part in everything going on, including a major part in some of the history we’ve had.”
She said Kamala Harris becoming the first female vice president of the United States is one of those things.
“It means that women have made strides and progress in places where women have not been before,” Parks said. “It tells me that women have the same capabilities as men in providing the same services.”
Parks said she never accepted the word “no.”
“You keep going,” she said. “I was the first Black woman to serve on city council. I was the first woman to serve in the House of Representatives for District 12. It had always been held by a man.”
Parks said women bring unique qualities to governing.
“Women tend to look at things differently than men do,” Parks said. “I think they have a different insight on things than a man may have. I think that contributes a lot to us sitting at the table.”
Parks Funeral Home is a family-owned business since 1935. There are not a lot of female funeral home owners, “but I think it’s growing,” Parks said. “You have a lot of women that are in the funeral industry now.”
Parks said a woman manages all three Black funeral homes in Greenwood. Parks took over the funeral home in 1982, a time when there weren’t many female funeral home owners.
“At the time, it was kind of unique,” Parks said. “But, for the most part, it had been a man’s occupation. You would have women in the funeral industry, but you didn’t have a lot of licensed embalmers or funeral directors.”
