Articulate, bright and mission-driven.
The hundreds of youths who participated in the FIRST LEGO League state qualifier robotics competition at Wright Middle School are the future — and it’s obvious from talking with these STEM-minded kids that the future is in good hands, Due West Robotics Club President Charles Angel said.
The club hosted the first state qualifier in Abbeville County history on Saturday, with fourth through eighth graders competing by performing timed robot missions on a game table, and also being judged on innovation projects they conducted in their communities.
Twenty teams from across the Upstate, including ones from Greenwood, Ware Shoals and McCormick, and two from Abbeville County, competed for five spots in the state tournament. The Due West Guacamole Wackamoles team qualified for the state championship, which is Feb. 18 in Columbia.
Wright Middle was abuzz with activity on Saturday, as teams gathered in the “pit room” to strategize, make last-minute adjustments, warm up on a practice table and wait for the call to head to the competition room. While waiting, large TV monitors showed competition scoring.
The youths have different responsibilities on the team, including building the robots and programming missions in a computer that are downloaded to the vehicles. That programming allows the robots to perform various prescribed tasks on a large gaming table. Points earned from the judging of innovation projects and the robot competition are tallied, and teams are ranked based on those results.
The Starr-Iva team took home first-place honors and qualified for state.
Ware Shoals brought a four-person team to its first-ever competition. Courtney Coffey, a Ware Shoals Middle School computer fundamentals teacher, coaches the Ware Shoals team.
“We’ve definitely seen some growth in the kids in robotics — and also their academics,” Coffey said.
Dominic Hawkins, a Ware Shoals seventh grader, said working on robots requires patience and a desire to learn from mistakes.
“It’s interactive,” he said. “You’ve got to have the brains to do it. You have to think of ways to work your problems out and build solutions. It helps me learn how to solve hard problems. We want to win, but it’s just about having fun.”
Evan Amaya and Paul Cuenin have been coaching the Greenwood Lightning Lemons for the past three years. Both have kids on the team. This year’s innovation project and competition theme is electricity. For their innovation project, the Lemons helped the Arts Center of Greenwood upgrade its fluorescent LEDs.
The gaming table has various missions, including interactions with wind turbines, nuclear power, oil, solar and hydro stations. The robots have 2½ minutes to do as many tasks as they can.
“What you’re doing is transporting electricity around,” Cuenin said.
“There is definitely strategy there,” Amaya added.
Austin Amaya, a seventh grader on the Greenwood team, said that his father being an engineer provided the fuel for his own interest in robots.
“It’s kind of like right up my alley,” Austin said. “There is a lot of teamwork. We spend a lot of time testing and coding. It’s always fun because you get to meet people from all across the state.”
Greenwood teammate Fischer Witt, a sixth grader, said he always liked LEGOs, so the robot league was a perfect fit for him.
“It’s a lot different from the more athletic things,” Witt said. “With those, it’s more if you’re athletic. With this, it’s about if you are good at strategizing.”
Eustace Cuenin, a Greenwood sixth grader, started participating in robotics at age 7.
“I’ve always been interested in robotics, and my dad introduced it to me,” Eustace said. “So, I decided I was going to do it, and it is really fun because you get to be friends with all of these people.”
Eustace said teamwork is critical during competitions.
“We have to work as a team or else we can’t get stuff done,” he said.
Warren Smith, a member of the Guacamole Wackamoles team, said learning while “hanging out with your friends” is something he enjoys, even though he said competition robotics is “mentally challenging.”
“It can be really hard, but if you just find your comfort zone and do what you know, then you should be fine,” he said.
Wackamoles teammate Emma Patterson, a fifth grader, first got interested when she saw a robotics club demonstration at the annual Due West Fall Festival.
“We just thought it looked really cool,” she said. “It’s really fun. The first few times (competing), I was nervous, but I’m not really nervous anymore.”
Margaret Sullivan, a fourth grader on Due West’s other team, the Magma Megabots, is competing for the first time this year. The Megabots captured the Rising Star Award on Saturday.
“I like building a lot of things,” Sullivan said. “I’m very creative with LEGOs. I just got interested in building robots and learning to program. It’s one of the best clubs I’ve ever been in.”
The Megabots’ innovation project was constructing protective housing for solar panels.
“We made a box of wood with a Plexiglass door, and it’s called the panel protector,” Sullivan said. “It protects the solar panels from any damage, like with hail storms or tornadoes.”
Megabots teammate Marcus Grant, a fifth grader, also is competing for the first time this year. He’s taken part in building the robots and coding their brains.
“We have fun and we get to run our own missions,” Grant said. “I was nervous, but I’m not nervous anymore because we rehearsed it before this competition, and that made me not scared anymore.”