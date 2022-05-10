Bob Koch loved the outdoors. It’s where he went to be with God.
Now, the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands is paying tribute to Koch’s lifelong passion for nature, and carrying forward his legacy by sharing it with a younger generation.
Koch was an adventurer at heart. He ran three Boston Marathons, hiked 2,000 miles of the Appalachian Trail, and May 2021 embarked on a trip to paddle his canoe along the Mississippi River, from St. Louis to New Orleans. A week into his journey, as the water grew turbulent near where the Ohio River meets the Mississippi, his canoe capsized and Koch died.
“Even when things got tough, he always recognized ‘God moments,’” said Becky Koch, Bob’s widow. “Whether it was a cooler somebody or an organization had left out. He loved Pink Lady’s Slippers, the flower, he felt it was God’s way of saying ‘keep going.’”
Whether it was spotting an iconic flower on the trail or watching a sunset before rest, Koch found he felt closer to God outdoors.
“Everybody you talked to loved Bob and knew these things about him: That he was determined and stubborn, and he was going to do all of these things he wanted to do on his bucket list,” said close friend Bo Bowman. “But he didn’t want to do anything without a cause.”
When he embarked on his trip down the Mississippi, Bowman helped Koch organize a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands. Many people pledged a per-mile donation to the Boys and Girls Club, and after his accident made donations in his memory.
Now, club Executive Director Sabrina Miller is passing on his legacy by hiking with the students Saturday. The hike will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Grace Street Park, on the trails available there. Then at 2 p.m., Miller said the center’s staff will have a ceremony dedicating a new fountain in Koch’s memory.
“He was just such an avid outdoorsman, and he just loved all of those things — running, hiking, boating,” she said. “It’s to give all our students access to more hobbies outdoors, like fishing, hiking and swimming.”
Miller said she was thrilled when Koch decided to support the Boys and Girls Club on his trip. She said he realized the value of the work of helping broaden young people’s horizons.
“It’s just about being outdoors, being in nature and doing something he loved,” Miller said. “We wanted to show how much that has meant to us, his family being so gracious.”
Becky Koch said she and her family would be there at the hike, and was grateful for the Boys and Girls Club’s gesture.
“When he decided to raise funds as a way to give back to the community, he looked for an organization that would have a positive impact for the children in our community,” she said. “I commend Sabrina and all the people who work for the organization, and the volunteers.”