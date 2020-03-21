Children from the Bowers-Rodgers Children’s Home attended Greenwood County Council’s meeting Tuesday to express their thanks for a donation to the organization.
“A tremendous honor to be chosen,” said Ti Barnes, executive director of the Bowers-Rodgers Children’s Home.
Bowers-Rodgers received $7,500 of the $20,000 raised during the Dam to Dam 100k Relay Race, according to Councilman Robbie Templeton.
Chairman Steve Brown explained to the children why he has to make several statements at the beginning of the proceedings.
“We recognize your contribution,” Brown said as he and County Council stood and applauded the home’s staff and children.
In other business, council voted to accept a portion of land on Rock House Road near Galilee Road from the Gaines family to use as a volunteer fire station. Council also gave second reading to an ordinance that would establish a permitting standard for septic tank review.