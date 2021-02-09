ABBEVILLE
A horn of plenty visited Abbeville on Friday. In less than two hours, it was empty.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina passed out food boxes with help from members of the National Guard. Workers and soldiers set up a distribution center in the parking lot of the old Bi-Lo store on 809 W. Greenwood St.
From 11 a.m. through 12:30 p.m., the food drive ran with, well, military precision as cars directed by National Guard members lined up throughout the parking lot, inched their way forward, came to a stop as fellow soldiers delivered food boxes, and then moved on as soldiers waved the vehicles on.
The drive couldn’t be done without the Guard, said Donal Dickens, the Upstate SC Branch Manger with Second Harvest, which is based in Williamston.
After about 90 minutes of work, two truckloads of food boxes had been distributed. Dickens estimated that up to 600 families had received enough food to last a week.
Second Harvest also gathers information on recipients for a survey for Feeding America. Questions range from how many people live in a household and their ages. He said Second Harvest estimates an average of 2.8 people live in each household. As a result of Friday’s effort, up to 1,700 people were helped by the food drive.
The drive supplied shelf-stable items (such as canned and dry goods), produce and meat for seven days. For Friday’s drive, the meat was frozen ham, Dickens said.
Even after all the food had been distributed, people still rode up to the site, although in a trickle that was a far cry from the furious pace the crew experienced earlier. One Second Harvest official said cars had started lining up at 7:50 a.m., probably because people knew food would be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Despite Dickens’ hope that no one would be turned away, a few latecomers were told the drive ran out of food.
Second Harvest’s previous visit to Abbeville was last summer when it distributed food to about 550 families, he said. That drive ran out of food as well.
As a result of COVID-19, all the numbers involving hunger and poverty are up, Dickens said. In Abbeville, the poverty rate among children is up to 33%.
“That’s a number I don’t like. ... It’s heartbreaking to see the need is there.”
The need isn’t just in Abbeville County. Dicken said. Last year, Second Harvest distributed 70 million pounds of food. From March to January, Second Harvest distributed up to 20 million additional pounds of food over the previous year. Most of the extra food items were dairy, produce and meat products. The extra demand was related to COVID-19.
This year, the organization is on pace to distribute 90 million pounds of food, Dickens said.
Up to 20 soldiers helped package and distribute the food. They were with the HHC 151st ESB National Guard out of Greenville.
“We love it; you can’t not,” said Sgt. Keith Baird, the unit’s commanding officer. This is the second food drive the unit has worked with.
Other tasks the National Guard has been taking on is helping to run COVID-19 testing sites through a partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, he said.
“It’s kind of what we signed up for in the Guard,” Baird said.
Second Harvest works with up to 80 agencies in its region that pick up food to distribute, Dickens said. Local agencies do a great job distributing food to the needy.
Cash is just as good as food donations, he said. Second Harvest can use its buying power to get up to 7 pounds of food for $1, he said.
“We’ll be back. We are not done,” Dickens said, although no date has been set for a return to Abbeville.