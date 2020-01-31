Not much went right in the 1978 kidnapping plot that landed two men in prison.
First, they couldn’t find their intended target. Then, after abducting a different child, they couldn’t figure out how to call in a ransom for the 6-year-old Laurens boy before eventually releasing him unharmed.
The attempt at fast money ended up with the two men, David Lee Rose and Jack Brown Oliphant, receiving life sentences. Both were 28.
In a ruling released this week, the South Carolina Supreme Court determined that Rose, now 69, should have been paroled in 2001 and ordered the state Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole to craft the terms of his release from prison.
Laurens Police Chief James Barrett shared details of the plot during court proceedings for the two men in 1978, which was covered by the Greenville News.
Then living in Charleston, Rose and Oliphant needed money. Rose remembered a family in Laurens he had worked for who seemed well off and the pair decided to kidnap a child from the family and ask for a ransom.
Driving through the neighborhood on April 6, 1978, they couldn’t find their intended target. Instead of scuttling their scheme, they picked up a different boy, figuring any family in the area could afford their demand for cash.
The men drove the child to Coronaca and tried to call the family but realized they had an unlisted number. Next, they drove to a motel in Anderson and tried to phone the parents from there, but the operator declined to release their phone number because it was unlisted.
They kept the child overnight in a motel, then bought him two hamburgers the next morning. After going through a checkpoint and being ticketed for having an unregistered vehicle, the men decided to drop the boy off. The boy then went to a nearby house and the residents called police.
In the meantime, about 400 people were looking for the boy, who was the son of a Laurens Glass Co. executive, with two helicopters and an airplane aiding the search effort.
He was missing for about 19 hours, but wasn’t harmed — Barrett told the court that they “treated (the boy) real good.”
That ticket at the checkpoint is what ultimately led police to Rose and Oliphant. They were arrested April 17, 1978, and pleaded guilty to kidnapping the following month. After apologizing for abducting the boy, the men were sentenced to life in prison with the possibility for parole after 10 years.
The life term was mandatory under South Carolina law in 1978. The current penalty for kidnapping is a sentence of up to 30 years.
Travis Dayhuff, Rose’s attorney, told the Supreme Court during oral arguments that his client was paroled in 1987 and violated his parole by not staying in touch with his parole officer. He otherwise stayed out of trouble.
“While he was out, he worked, paid taxes, supported his parents,” Dayhuff said.
Dayhuff also said Rose was the one who decided to release the child and the boy testified on Rose’s behalf at his successful parole hearing in 1987. Oliphant was paroled at roughly the same time and has stayed out of trouble.
Rose has not been subject to disciplinary sanctions while in prison and has been incarcerated for a total of about 30 years, 19 of which came after violating his parole.