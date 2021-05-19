Approval of contracts for various county properties was on the minds of Greenwood County Council at its meeting Tuesday night, including some savings.
“We expect to see cost savings, energy savings,” said Josh Skinner, Capital Project Sales Tax coordinator, at the meeting.
Skinner said using LED lighting — provided by Premier Sports Lighting of Greenwood — would cost $118,750 to install at the J.C. Boozer Sports Complex but would save money in the long term. Council voted unanimously to award the contract.
Chairman Steve Brown said it was nice to see the contract awarded to a Greenwood company.
Council approved a contract with McCormick County Senior Center, known as McCormick Area Transit, to use its transportation services. Earlier this year, County Council endorsed a plan to use MAT to provide a public transportation service for residents.
The way the program works is a person will call MAT and arrange for a trip. A person may schedule the trip months in advance but the trip needs to be scheduled by 2 p.m. on the day prior. If the trip is approved, MAT will notify the person of the fare that is due. The rate is $1 per trip and $2 for a round trip. MAT will schedule the trip and the driver will collect the fare. The passenger must be ready within 10 minutes of the driver’s arrival.
Trips must fall within a 5-mile area centered on the Greenwood County Courthouse and must be for medical or essential shopping such as grocery stores or pharmacies.
“It’s important for the people of Greenwood within this service area to take advantage of this service,” Brown said.
Self Regional Healthcare will be able to refinance its revenue bonds after council voted to approve an ordinance on third reading.
“This is a refunding action by the hospital,” Brown said. “They’re going to save some money by taking this action.”
Council also unanimously voted down an ordinance that would establish minimum standards for the care and keeping of domestic dogs. Greenwood County Attorney Carson Penney suggested council scrap the ordinance, which was up for third reading Tuesday.
Brown said a new ordinance will be introduced at council’s next meeting.
Chamber CEO Barbara Ann Heegan and Workforce Task Force chairman Jim Medford presented Greenwood Together’s workforce strategic plan to council.
“We are all in a four-lane highway,” Heegan said. “The county, the Chamber, the City, Uptown and Discover Greenwood.
Medford said the task force is working on a request for proposal for a creative marketing plan to sell Greenwood as a destination.
Council also approved a proclamation declaring May 24-28, 2021 as National Correctional Officer and Employees Week at Leath Correctional Institution.