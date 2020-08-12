BOOST Greenwood is hosting a town hall-style forum 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Greenwood Municipal Courtroom.
The forum will include a presentation on the local option sales tax and a question-and-answer segment with members of Greenwood City Council.
In-person attendance capacity is limited to 27 people, but the forum also will be livestreamed. Questions may be submitted through the livestream on the City of Greenwood’s Facebook page.
This is the first of four town hall meetings the city is hosting. Additional opportunities to hear the presentation are:
Ninety Six Town Council — 6 p.m. Monday at the Ninety Six Depot, 99 Main St., Ninety Six.
Ware Shoals Town Council — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall, 8 Mill St., Ware Shoals.
Greenwood Rotary Club — 12:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at Inn on the Square, 104 Court Ave. E., Greenwood.
Greenwood town hall meeting — 5:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at City Hall, 520 Monument St., Room 207.
Greenwood town hall meeting — 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at City Hall, 520 Monument St., Room 207.
Greenwood town hall meeting — 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at City Hall, 520 Monument St., Room 207.
Morning Blend — 7:30 a.m. Sept. 29 at Inn on the Square, 104 Court Ave. E., Greenwood.
The local option sales tax is an additional 1% sales tax to bolster revenue for local governments. State law requires 71% of the funds to be used toward reducing property taxes. A ballot question regarding this initiative will go before Greenwood County voters Nov. 3.