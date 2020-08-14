BOOST Greenwood hosted its first town hall meeting Thursday to explain why voters should support local option sales tax initiative.
“We believe it is simply about leveling the playing field,” Greenwood City Mayor Brandon Smith said.
The local option sales is a one percent tax on all retail sales taxable under the state sales tax, a presentation slide on BOOST said.
“By state law, 71% of the money generated from this 1% sales tax must go to reduce property taxes,” Smith said.
Smith said 37% of the county’s population lives in a city or town. Those residents also will see tax relief as a part of this initiative.
“You will see another reduction in property taxes,” Smith said.
The money left over after property tax reduction can be used for any general operating purposes. While each municipality will use the revenue as it chooses, the City of Greenwood intends to use the funds to enhance public safety.
While in-person attendance was scarce, the livestream on the city’s Facebook page had as many as 30 watching at one time. All of the public questions came from Facebook.
“What tax year will the property tax reduction go in effect?” Alberto Polanco asked on Facebook.
Mayor Pro Tem Matthew Miller said if successful, the tax would go into effect May 2021 and a reduction in taxes would be seen in October 2021. Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie said the reduction in property taxes on vehicles would be on the January 2022 bill.
Smith said this initiative is important for municipal governments.
“The way local government is funded has changed dramatically in the last 30 years,” Smith said.
A ballot question regarding this initiative will go before Greenwood County voters Nov. 3.