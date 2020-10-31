Greenwood County voters will be voting on one ballot initiative Tuesday.
The local option sales tax ballot initiative, which is being marketed as BOOST, proposes to place a 1-cent sales tax increase in the county which would be tied to reducing property taxes. Of South Carolina’s 46 counties, 32 have a local option sales tax, including many of Greenwood County’s neighbors
Per state law, 71% of the revenue collected is required to reduce property taxes. Of that revenue, 67% will go to Greenwood County to lower county property taxes and the remaining 33% goes to reduce the property taxes in municipalities based on population.
With most of the revenue generated dedicated to property tax relief, 29% of the money is split 50-50. Half of the money will be allocated based on the location of the tax collection while the other half is based on population.
The BOOST plan provides one example of how the savings might be seen. If a person owns a $100,000 house and a $15,000 car in the City of Greenwood, the owner would see a $293 reduction on their home property taxes and a $39 reduction in property taxes on their car. In total, the person would see an overall property tax reduction of $332.
For the person in the scenario above to be affected by the increase in the sales tax, he would have to spend more than $33,000 in taxable retail sales to see a net increase in tax burden.
The BOOST website includes a calculator that voters can enter their specific property tax information and find out how much of a property tax reduction they will receive.
After property tax relief, Greenwood County and its municipalities can use the excess funds they receive to pay for anything in their operating budgets. Greenwood City Council, whose members have taken the lead on advocating for this initiative, have indicated a desire to use those funds for public safety.
Unlike the Capital Project Sales Tax, this tax does not sunset. To rescind the local option sales tax, SC Code Section 4-10-35 says a petition of 15% of qualified electors in the county can present the petition to the County Council. A referendum to rescind would take place on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.
A rescission petition can only be made after the tax has been in effect for two years.
One of the challenges the local option sales tax presents is there is no mechanism in the law for exempting grocery purchases from the increase. Also, shifting the tax burden from property owners to consumers can have some disproportionate downsides on those who live in poverty.
The local option sales tax question will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot for Greenwood County voters.