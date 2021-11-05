Ghastly ghosts, adorable animals, wicked witches and colorful cartoon characters all came out to play Thursday in the Uptown Market.
After a rain delay last week pushed the Boo Bash back, city officials had to make the decision to host the Halloween-themed event after Halloween.
“We were kind of caught in a catch-22,” said Gibson Hill, Uptown Greenwood’s events and market coordinator. “The crowds are a little bit smaller than normal, but I think we’re just excited the festivities can keep going on past Halloween.”
Local businesses and nonprofits set up tables to hand out candy to the trick-or-treaters, and outside of the Uptown Market, children were able to play games. Some hopped along in a sack race while others jumped rope.
On the main stage, children and families got to show off their costumes. The costume contest was judged by Mayor Brandon Smith, Lesley Lane and chairperson of the Uptown Greenwood Development Corp. board, Dayle Mumford.
Several costumes impressed the judges and took home a $25 prize in each age group. Younger children were also awarded a Halloween-themed book from McCaslan’s Book Store. Four-year-old Harlyn-Kate Holladay was the runner-up in the overall contest, dressed as Jude Judy complete with a wig, glasses, gavel and a cardboard desk from which to deliberate.
Luke Lenning, 11, won the overall category and a $50 prize dressed as “The Sun” tarot card. Strands of fairy lights decorated a box that he slid into, wearing a golden cloak and three-faced mask to make him look like the sun itself. The costume was designed by his mom, Jessica Ellison.
“I’ve been designing a tarot deck myself, I do graphic design,” she said. “I just thought it would be a perfect costume idea.”
Luke said it was stressful — he didn’t think he’d take home the win, but he’s happy he did.