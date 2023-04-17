NINETY SIX — When voters in Ninety Six head to polls on May 9, they will not only choose new school board members, they will also decide whether Greenwood County School District 52 can conduct renovations on the old Ninety Six High School.

The bond referendum, if passed, would allow the district to demolish the condemned portion of the building and renovate the rest for use by multiple sports teams, the band, maintenance department and district staff. The district does not anticipate raising taxes to pay for the project.

