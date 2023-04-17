NINETY SIX — When voters in Ninety Six head to polls on May 9, they will not only choose new school board members, they will also decide whether Greenwood County School District 52 can conduct renovations on the old Ninety Six High School.
The bond referendum, if passed, would allow the district to demolish the condemned portion of the building and renovate the rest for use by multiple sports teams, the band, maintenance department and district staff. The district does not anticipate raising taxes to pay for the project.
Andrew Macke, the district’s finance director, said the facility is used by multiple extracurricular groups.
If the referendum passes, the school’s two gyms will be renovated with new or refinished flooring, new paint, new scoreboards and new basketball goals.
The carpeted gym, which is used by the wrestling team and has a batting cage for use by the baseball and softball teams, would get a new sports floor along with the renovations and be used in the same way.
Proposed plans for the varsity and JV football locker rooms and hallways include renovating that area into one big football locker room with a coach’s office, bathrooms and training room.
The area between the two gyms is envisioned as a bathroom, referee room and JV locker room that would also be available to visiting football teams on Friday nights.
The other gym is used by the marching band and indoor percussion, as well as county parks and recreation for volleyball and basketball. New locker rooms are also planned for that area, as well as renovated bathrooms.
The old band room and cafeteria that are largely used by the band would be renovated into an open area with two large rehearsal rooms, individual practice rooms, a director’s office and workspace for sets and props.
There would also be changing rooms, locker rooms, bathrooms and uniform storage for the band.
There are two classrooms the district pictures becoming a new maintenance shop, which would give the district’s maintenance crew a better area to do repairs they are able to do in-house.
Plans would also turn another building on the campus into a large conference room and office space for the district office to use.
Macke, Superintendent Beth Taylor, Public Information Officer Johnathan Graves and board members have spoken to residents at community meetings about the proposed project.
Macke said the feedback has been positive. He said people are happy something is being done with the building and parents with younger students are happy that the facilities used by parks and recreation will get an upgrade.
He said the answer to questions about why the district is going forward with this project and not something at Ninety Six Primary School, which is aging, is “we’ve got a plan for that,” but this smaller scale project will be accomplished quicker. He said the primary school has recently undergone roofing and HVAC work and the maintenance department feels the district could get up to 10 more years out of that building.
Macke also said the district anticipates no impact to residents’ tax bills if the referendum passes. The district would utilize the millage that has been set since the new middle and high school complex was build. It’s confident that with the current debt service fund balance and tax revenue from debt millage, there would not need to be an increase, he said.
The bond referendum will be on the ballot on May 9, along with six candidates for two seats on the District 52 board of trustees.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.