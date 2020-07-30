A new restaurant is coming to the Lake Greenwood area.
The owners of Wagon Wheel Fish Camp in Cowpens plan to open a restaurant at the old Depot Diner in Cross Hill.
“We have added a second location,” the owners announced in a Facebook post. “Wagon Wheel Fish Camp will remain open.”
The restaurant in Cross Hill will be called Boathouse Fish Camp. Information on when it will open and what will be on the menu have yet to be announced.
Employment applications will be taken in person from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday at the restaurant, 612 N. Main St., Cross Hill.