Greenwood County Library’s board tackled a sticky subject at its quarterly meeting Tuesday.
While topics included approving a lawn maintenance contract and electing a slate of officers, the auditorium policy took the cake.
“We would like to have this changed to say no food allowed,” Tracey Ouzts, director of the Greenwood County Library, said in the auditorium in question.
After having the carpet cleaned recently in the library’s American Veterans Auditorium, Ouzts wants to make sure that the carpet stays unstained by food.
“We have had a lot of trouble with this carpet from Day One,” Ouzts said.
Ouzts said groups rent the auditorium as a meeting space.
“What’s taken place is actually some Bible study groups that are coming in here for lengthy periods of time,” Ouzts said. “And they’re having food-food.”
From someone getting barbecue on the carpet to having a group use the library vacuum cleaner to suck up the mishandled meat morsels, the library is at its last straw. And with the South Carolina Festival of Discovery behind us, sauce-laden smoked meat is probably far from the appetite of many Lakelands residents.
“So what we would like to do is just say no food allowed in the auditorium,” Ouzts said.
The policy won’t prevent County Councilman Theo Lane from snacking during long council meetings. The policy only applies to private groups renting the space and not to government groups.
The board voted unanimously to adopt the policy.