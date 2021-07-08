Sounds of Jackson Station are coming back to Greenwood as blues artists who once played the now-defunct, legendary local venue take the stage this week at the Greenwood Blues Cruise.
The S.C. Festival of Discovery and its accompanying blues festival are back after a year off during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
“With 2020 we were canceled and we took a dip, but when the cap came back off there was a rush to get out there again,” said Gary Erwin, known onstage as Shrimp City Slim.
Erwin serves as emcee, artistic director and coordinator for acts that take the stage from Thursday through Saturday. He’s built a close relationship over 20 years with the artists who make Greenwood’s festival an annual tradition, and he works hard to bring in new talent to put on a great show for festival-goers.
“It really is a mad science, and I guess I’m a mad scientist,” Erwin said with a laugh. “It’s a very special event. When I program it, I try to bring acts to town most people in Greenwood would never see.”
This year, many of the featured artists are people who used to play at Jackson Station — a blues bar located in a former train depot moved to the intersection of U.S. Highway 25 and S.C. Highway 185 in Hodges, run by the eponymous Gerald Jackson and his partner, Steven Bryant. It was a place of inclusivity, where Gerald and Steve welcomed every guest and promoted an atmosphere of respect for everyone coming out to dance and enjoy the music.
“Steady rollin’” Bob Margolin, who was a backing musician for Muddy Waters and performed in “The Last Waltz,” played Jackson Station. So did Aiken singer-songwriter and comedian the Rev. Billy Wirtz, the King Bees and The Sensible Pumps, all of whom are set to take the stage this week alongside other blues greats from around the country.
“I want the people who program festivals in Chicago and New York to look at us in Greenwood and have to mutter under their breath — pardon my French — ‘How the (expletive) did they do that,’” Erwin said.
How he did it, frankly, was with a lot of phone calls and emails. Many of these acts were confirmed to play the Blues Cruise in 2020, and when it was canceled he had to make arrangements to see who could wait it out and participate this year. Most artists were fine with the wait, he said.
As COVID-19 case numbers winded down and tour dates began to open back up, Erwin said he lost about 10% of the originally booked artists because of scheduling troubles. Still, with the main stage in Uptown and another stage on Maxwell Avenue along with 14 indoor venues, Greenwood is set to host 51 performances in about three days — it’s the busiest Blues Cruise yet, Erwin said.
The barbecue is obviously a huge draw for many attendees, but Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith said he’s most excited to hear Uptown surge with harmonicas, guitar and the unmistakable rhythms of the blues.
“We’ve got musicians coming in known for their total genius as performers, but who don’t always get the accolades they deserve,” Smith said.
He’s happy to be host to so many artists, and since he and his sons perform as the band Surrender Cobra, he said he’s excited to hear this week’s tunes with them. They’ll be playing alongside Margolin and Robert Lee Coleman at 4 p.m. Friday at Howard’s on Main.
Greenwood’s well-documented musical history — from the beach music legacy of The Swingin’ Medallions to the all-night concerts at Jackson Station — only gets richer as the Blues Cruise tradition continues, Smith said.
He praised Erwin’s work in building the lasting relationships that make this possible, but Erwin gave thanks to the city crews whose passion and work make the whole event a must-play venue for so many musicians.
“We’ve got an amazing team,” Erwin said. “There’s a reason we’re one of the favorite stops for so many barbecue teams and musicians.”